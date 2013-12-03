Grand Theft AudioUK alternative rock band. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2003
Grand Theft Audio was an industrial metal band formed in London, England in 1998. It was signed to London-Sire Records in 1999 and produced their only album Blame Everyone in 2000 until the band split up in 2003 due to the record label being dissolved that year. It has a lineup of ex-3 Colours Red guitarist Chris McCormack, producer and bassist Ralph Jezzard, frontman; vocalist and ex-Real TV star Jay Butler and ex-The Wildhearts drummer Ritch Battersby.
