George Murray is an American bass guitarist best known for his work with David Bowie on a number of Bowie's albums released in the 1970s. Murray was part of Bowie's rhythm section for much of the decade, alongside drummer Dennis Davis and guitarist Carlos Alomar.

He studied at Bronx Community College and had toured Europe, South America and Canada with George McCrae as well as touring and performing with the Broadway plays Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope and Your Arms Too Short to Box with God. Currently works at a school district in California where he now lives with his wife, Teresa Woo-Murray, and son, Marcus.