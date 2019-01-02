Hoobastank
1994
Hoobastank Biography
Hoobastank (often stylized as h∞bastank, and originally known as Hoobustank) is an American rock band, formed in 1994 in Agoura Hills, California with lead singer Doug Robb, guitarist Dan Estrin, drummer Chris Hesse, and original bassist Markku Lappalainen. They were signed to Island Records from 2001 to 2012 and have released five albums and one extended play to date. Their sixth album, Push Pull, was released on May 25, 2018. They have sold 10 million albums worldwide. The band is best known for their singles "Crawling in the Dark", "Running Away", and "The Reason".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Reason
Hoobastank
The Reason
The Reason
Last played on
Running Away
Hoobastank
Running Away
Running Away
Last played on
Too Little Too Late
Hoobastank
Too Little Too Late
Too Little Too Late
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
Feb
2019
Hoobastank
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
6
Feb
2019
Hoobastank
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Hoobastank, Buckcherry and Adelitas Way
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Hoobastank
Asylum - Hull University, Hull, UK
10
Feb
2019
Hoobastank
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
