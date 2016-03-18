Ricardo Blijden (born 1981 in Rotterdam, Netherlands), better known by his stage name Ziggi Recado, is a reggae singer of Antillean descent (St.Eustatius).

ZiGGi Recado is a very diverse musical artist originally from St.Eustatius currently residing in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His music ranges from reggae & roots to dancehall and alternative music. ZiGGi is coming off a summer 2016 tour and is currently preparing the release of his forthcoming EP 'Ivan The Terrible' in September. With outstanding performances on major International festivals and venues like Roskilde (Denmark), Lowlands (Netherlands), Festineuch (Switserland), Coleur Café (Belgium), Cabaret Sauvage (France), Super Bock Fest (Portugal), Reggae on the River (California) Ziggi Recado has proved that he is amongst the world’s top reggae acts.

Growing up on the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius the young Ricardo Blijden was given the nickname Ziggi by his grandparents who raised him. In 1999 Ziggi Recado moved to the Netherlands to study. Through the influence of friends who were aspiring artists, Ziggi began experimenting with music around 2002. This gradually grew into a hobby that he had a natural talent for. In 2004 Ziggi was signed to Rock(N)Vibes entertainment which became Ziggi’s first Label/Management. In February 2006, Ziggi Recado released his debut album “So Much Reasons”. With this album Ziggi gained national notoriety in The Netherlands and managed to capture several awards such as “Best Album”, “Best Artist” and “Best Live Act”. His track “Blaze it” also had a major impact internationally and peaked at the #1 position in the official German reggae charts for weeks.