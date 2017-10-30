Sayat-NovaBorn 1712. Died 22 September 1795
Sayat-Nova
1712
Sayat-Nova Biography (Wikipedia)
Sayat-Nova (Armenian: Սայաթ-Նովա; Azeri / Persian: سایاتنوفا; Georgian: საიათნოვა; born Harutyun Sayatyan; 1712/1722 – 22 September 1795) was an Armenian poet, musician and ashugh, who had compositions in a number of languages. His songs are in Armenian, Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Persian.
Sayat-Nova Tracks
Ashkharhums ax chim kashi (I would not sigh in this world)
Kani vur djan im (love song)
