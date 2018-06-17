The NutmegsFormed 1954. Disbanded 1973
The Nutmegs
1954
The Nutmegs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nutmegs were a 1950s American doo wop vocal group from New Haven, Connecticut. They are best known for their songs "Story Untold" and "Ship of Love," both released in 1955. Each single made the national R&B charts, with "Story Untold" reaching #2 and "Ship of Love" peaking at #13. The quintet was led by tenor Leroy Griffin and was signed to Herald Records.
The Nutmegs Tracks
Key To The Kingdom
The Nutmegs
Key To The Kingdom
Key To The Kingdom
Story Untold
The Nutmegs
Story Untold
Story Untold
Comin' Home
The Nutmegs
Comin' Home
Comin' Home
Ship of Love
The Nutmegs
Ship of Love
Ship of Love
Rock Me
The Nutmegs
Rock Me
Rock Me
