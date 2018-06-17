The Nutmegs were a 1950s American doo wop vocal group from New Haven, Connecticut. They are best known for their songs "Story Untold" and "Ship of Love," both released in 1955. Each single made the national R&B charts, with "Story Untold" reaching #2 and "Ship of Love" peaking at #13. The quintet was led by tenor Leroy Griffin and was signed to Herald Records.