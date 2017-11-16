Captain Rapp
Captain Rapp is the stage name of Larry Earl Glenn, an American hip hop/post-disco musician, producer and West Coast Rap pioneer.
He is best known for his politically conscious song "Bad Times (I Can't Stand It)", which was a West Coast response to Grandmaster Flash's "the Message".
Bad Times (I Can't Stand It) (feat. Captain Rapp)
Rich Cason & Kimberly Bell
I Cant Stand It
Captain Rapp
