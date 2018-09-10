Jason MoranAmerican jazz pianist and composer. Born 21 January 1975
Jason Moran
1975-01-21
Jason Moran Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Moran (born January 21, 1975) is an American jazz pianist, composer and educator, heavily involved in multimedia art and theatrical installations.
Moran recorded first with Greg Osby and debuted as a band leader with the 1999 album Soundtrack to Human Motion. Since then, he has released eight other albums—with his trio The Bandwagon, solo or leading other ensembles—and appeared in about 30 albums as a sideman. He has garnered much critical acclaim and won a number of awards for his playing and compositional skills, which combine elements of post-bop and avant-garde jazz, blues, classical music, stride piano, and hip hop, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jason Moran Tracks
The Sheik of Araby/I Found A New Baby
Wind
To Bob Vatel of Paris
Another One
Creed
Last played on
They Come To Us Theme
Last played on
Honeysuckle Rose
Last played on
Planet Rock
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Last played on
Twelve
Last played on
Years
Last played on
Medley
Robert Glasper
Last played on
Feedback Part 2
Last played on
Break Down
Last played on
Here Am I/ Dear Lord
Jason Morant
Last played on
You've Got to Be Modernistic
Last played on
Big Stuff
Last played on
Crepuscule With Nellie
Last played on
RFK in the Land of Apartheid
Last played on
