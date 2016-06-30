Benjy Ferree is a singer/songwriter from Prince George's County, Maryland. He currently resides in the St. Roch neighborhood of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Following "Leaving the Nest," an EP of six songs released jointly by Box Theory and Planaria Records in October 2005, Ferree signed with Domino Records US/UK. They added four new songs to the original EP and released Ferree's full-length debut album - also entitled "Leaving the Nest" - in late 2006.

In February 2009, Domino USA released Ferree's 2nd full-length album, "Come Back to the Five and Dime Bobby Dee Bobby Dee." Domino UK released the album worldwide in December 2009.

Live, Ferree plays a Fender Telecaster and KORG SV-1, as well as a Little Phatty, moogerfoogers, Polyevolver, and a moog theremin plus. Sometime touring band member Drew Mills of the Philadelphia band Blood Feathers (formerly of Aspera) has played custom made Wurlitzer drums and guitar. Ferree's live band has also included Laura Harris of The Aquarium (Dischord Records) and Ex-Hex (Merge), Amy Domingues of Garland of Hours, Jonah Takagi of Atelier Takagi, and Little Jack Lawrence