Maskinen (, The Machine) is a Swedish music group consisting of the rapper Herbert Munkhammar who was earlier part of the duo Afasi & Filthy and Frej Larsson, also a member of the band Slagsmålsklubben and duo Far & Son. Oskar "Kihlen" Linnros, formerly a member of the band Snook, was a member of Maskinen but left after the release of the single "Segertåget".

Maskinen's music style is alternative electro/hip hop with influences from baile funk. The band has released three albums, Boys II Men, Framgång & Efterfrågan (Swedish for "Success & Demand") and Stora Fötter Stora Skor (Swedish for "Big Feet Big Shoes").