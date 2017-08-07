Moloko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfkw.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f94016a-3880-4d8c-9af9-0e197ee77189
Moloko Biography (Wikipedia)
Moloko were an English-Irish musical duo, consisting of vocalist Róisín Murphy and producer Mark Brydon. Blending elements of trip hop, electronica, and dance, they are best known for UK top 10 hits such as "The Time Is Now" (2000) and "Familiar Feeling" (2003), as well as the 1999 Boris Dlugosch remix of "Sing It Back" which became an international hit.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moloko Performances & Interviews
Moloko Tracks
Sort by
Sing It Back
Moloko
Sing It Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01j0s9s.jpglink
Sing It Back
Last played on
Pure Pleasure Seeker
Moloko
Pure Pleasure Seeker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfkw.jpglink
Pure Pleasure Seeker
Last played on
The Time Is Now
Moloko
The Time Is Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw1yl.jpglink
The Time Is Now
Last played on
Latest Moloko News
Moloko Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Róisín Murphy: "I'm always going to be a maximalist"
-
Roisin Murphy chats to Nemone for Hear Her Day
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
Goldfrapp
-
Goldfrapp
-
Goldfrapp - Strict Machine (Later Archive 2003)
-
Goldfrapp's Will Gregory on 'Hull's lost eccentric' Basil Kirchin
-
Róisín Murphy - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Roisin Murphy looks ahead to her performance at Glastonbury 2016
Back to artist