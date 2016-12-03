Hatcham Social are an English indie pop band who first met and formed in New Cross, London in 2006 and who have since then released a string of singles on indie labels, followed by three studio albums. With the debut album they made headway in the mainstream media, with The Guardian describing them as 'irrestistible' and Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) calling them 'a wonderful pop group with the world's coolest drummer'.

The band are named partially after the Hatcham Liberal club on Queens Road, Peckham, and the Old English word 'Hatcham', meaning 'a clearing in the woods'. The Hatcham Liberal club was well known as 'Hatcham Social' around the time the band formed. The area in which it lies was, in previous times, known as Hatcham.

Their debut album You Dig The Tunnel, I'll Hide The Soil was released in March 2009 in the UK, followed by album no 2 "About Girls" in 2012. The third album "Cutting Up The Present Leaks Out The Future" was released on Ogenisis in Feb 2014 with Q saying ‘it's a thrilling dark night of the soul’ and awarding it 4 stars out of 5.