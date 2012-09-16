Fred RoseSongwriter. Born 24 August 1898. Died 1 December 1954
Fred Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1898-08-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f8d9ee6-fc12-4df8-b4bb-8a5ee0a5ab7a
Fred Rose Biography (Wikipedia)
Knols Fred Rose (August 24, 1897 or 1898 – December 1, 1954) was an American musician, Hall of Fame songwriter, and music publishing executive.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Rose Tracks
Sort by
Deep Water
Fred Rose
Deep Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep Water
Last played on
Back to artist