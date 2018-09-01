František Machats
František Machats
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f8c2fe5-f2c4-4b41-a2de-80226bf58d64
František Machats Tracks
Sort by
Quartet for flute, clarinet, horn and bassoon no.6 in F major
Gioachino Rossini
Quartet for flute, clarinet, horn and bassoon no.6 in F major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Quartet for flute, clarinet, horn and bassoon no.6 in F major
Last played on
Back to artist