The MandolinquentsSimon Mayor's UK based mandolin quartet. Formed 1995
The Mandolinquents
1995
The Mandolinquents Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mandolinquents (also known as Simon Mayor's Mandolinquents) is a British musical quartet. It was formed by its core members Simon Mayor (mandolin, violin, guitar) and Hilary James (mandobass, vocals). In the present line up, which has been together since 1997, they are joined by Gerald Garcia (classical guitar) and Richard Collins (mandolin, 5 string banjo).
The Mandolinquents Tracks
Cheek to cheek
Cheek to cheek
Lullaby of Birdland
Lullaby of Birdland
The Typewriter
The Typewriter
Slavonic Dance No 8
