Jakob Luke Dylan (born December 9, 1969) is an American singer and songwriter. He rose to fame as the lead singer for the rock band the Wallflowers, with which he has released six albums since 1992. Dylan is also the primary songwriter in the Wallflowers and is credited with penning notable hits such as "One Headlight" and "6th Avenue Heartache". "One Headlight" is listed at number 58 on Rolling Stone's list of the "100 Greatest Pop Songs" and won two Grammy Awards. Dylan has also released two solo albums: Seeing Things in 2008 and Women + Country in 2010. Women + Country became Dylan's highest-charting album since the Wallflowers' 1996 breakthrough Bringing Down the Horse, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard 200.