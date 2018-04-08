Winta Efrem (born 20 March 1984) is a Norwegian R&B and soul musician from Oslo. She grew up in Oslo, Norway. Winta has been interested in music since she was a child.

Winta's debut album was released May 2004. From 2002-2004 she made three music videos for the singles "Emotions", "Hot Romance (Rok With You)" and "I Want U", all directed by Norwegian video director Ray Kay. Her 2004 hit single "Hot Romance (Rok With You)" was written by Taio Cruz.

Friday 9 September 2011 Winta released her first album ("My Life") in seven years. The album included the singles "Top of the World", "Nails on a Chalkboard", "My Life", "Heart On Fire (Merry-Go-Round)", "Amazes Me", "Just For Tonight", "Storm In Paradise" and "No Last Regrets".