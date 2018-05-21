Eduard LassenBorn 13 April 1830. Died 15 January 1904
Eduard Lassen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1830-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f820c9d-0aa5-4946-b476-df6a579b65b3
Eduard Lassen Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduard Lassen (13 April 1830 – 15 January 1904) was a Belgian-Danish composer and conductor. Although of Danish birth, he spent most of his career working as the music director at the court in Weimar. A moderately prolific composer, Lassen produced music in a variety of genres including operas, symphonic works, piano works, lieder, and choral works among others. His most successful pieces were his fine vocal art songs for solo voice and piano which often used elements of German and Belgian folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eduard Lassen Tracks
Sort by
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
Franz Liszt
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Lose Himmel, meine seele (S.494)
Last played on
Eduard Lassen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist