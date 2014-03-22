Harold VickBorn 3 April 1936. Died 13 November 1987
1936-04-03
Harold Vick (April 3, 1936 – November 13, 1987) was an American hard bop and soul jazz saxophonist and flautist.
The Silver Metre (feat. Fred Jackson, Harold Vick, Grant Green & Ben Dixon)
John Patton
