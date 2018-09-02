Tony TuffBorn 1955
Tony Tuff
1955
Tony Tuff Biography (Wikipedia)
Tony Tuff (born Winston Anthony Morris, c. 1955, Kingston, Jamaica) is a reggae singer who was a member of The African Brothers in the late 1960s and 1970s before embarking on a solo career.
Tony Tuff Tracks
Deliver Me
Tony Tuff
Settle
Tony Tuff
Stop Murdering Sound
Freddie McGregor
Girl I've Got To Get You
Tony Tuff
I've Got To Get You
Tony Tuff
I've Got to Get
Tony Tuff
Got To Get You
Tony Tuff
Come Fi Mash It
Tony Tuff
