Paul SmithOf Maxïmo Park. Born 13 March 1979
Paul Smith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02yy7wq.jpg
1979-03-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f727018-1e83-4797-8433-32c8b99dd057
Paul Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Smith (born 13 March 1979, Stockton-on-Tees), is a musician best known as the singer for the British indie rock group Maxïmo Park.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Smith Performances & Interviews
- Paul Smith chats all things Reading and Leedshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0461x4v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0461x4v.jpg2016-08-27T14:14:00.000ZMaximo Park front man Paul Smith, joins Liz live from Leeds Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0461x51
Paul Smith chats all things Reading and Leeds
- Paul Smith: Why Everyone Should Carry A Notebookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by90q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02by90q.jpg2014-11-15T09:24:00.000ZMaximo Park frontman Paul Smith is famous for his notebook full of ideas. Hear why ...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02by917
Paul Smith: Why Everyone Should Carry A Notebook
- Paul Smith chats with Mark and Stuarthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pr6zk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pr6zk.jpg2014-01-13T15:18:00.000ZMark and Stuart are joined by Paul Smith of Maximo Park.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pr79m
Paul Smith chats with Mark and Stuart
Paul Smith Tracks
Sort by
Around And Around
Paul Smith
Around And Around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02yy81c.jpglink
Around And Around
Last played on
Silver Rabbit
Paul Smith
Silver Rabbit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02yy81c.jpglink
Silver Rabbit
Last played on
John
Paul Smith
John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02yy81c.jpglink
John
Last played on
Head for Figures
Paul Smith
Head for Figures
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02yy81c.jpglink
Head for Figures
Last played on
Old Odeon
Paul Smith & Peter Brewis
Old Odeon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Odeon
Performer
Last played on
North Atlantic Drift
Paul Smith
North Atlantic Drift
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02yy81c.jpglink
North Atlantic Drift
Last played on
September Song
Kurt Weill
September Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
September Song
Last played on
Break Me Down
Paul Smith
Break Me Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ysq91.jpglink
Break Me Down
Last played on
Playlists featuring Paul Smith
Paul Smith Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Badly Drawn Boy interviewed at Lakefest
-
Liz was joined by Paul from Maximo Park
-
Paul Smith chats all things Reading and Leeds
-
Badly Drawn Boy and the 15th anniversary of the Hour of Bewilderbeast
-
Damon Gough: What Makes A Debut Album Special
-
Andy Burrows Live in Session
-
Eddie Argos: How To Form A Band
-
Maxïmo Park's Paul Smith speaks to Lauren Laverne
-
Art Brut catch up with Marc Riley
-
Steve Lamacq and Badly Drawn Boy on what makes a demo stand out
Back to artist