Roderick WilliamsBaritone vocalist and composer. Born 1965
Roderick Williams
1965
Roderick Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Roderick Gregory Coleman Williams OBE (born 1965) is a British baritone and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roderick Williams Performances & Interviews
World premiere of a new commission from composer, baritone and Proms regular Roderick Williams, inspired by the text of a well-known aria from Mozart's Don Giovanni.
Roderick Williams: Là ci darem la mano – excerpt (PCM1) (2017)
Roderick Williams sings his arrangement of the spiritual Deep River, with Roger Vignoles at the piano.
Deep voice, deep feeling: Deep River
Baritone Roderick Williams and director Victoria Newlyn discuss the rehearsal process for a semi-staged production of Harrison Birtwistle's The Last Supper.
Birtwistle's The Last Supper - Behind the Scenes
Roderick Williams Tracks
Let nothing trouble you
Roderick Williams
Let nothing trouble you
Let nothing trouble you
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
A blacksmith courted me (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
Come my own one (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
Laudate Dominum (Vesperae solennes de confessore, K 339)
World Without End (Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit)
Roderick Williams
World Without End (Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit)
World Without End (Von Ewigkeit zu Ewigkeit)
The Solider
John Ireland, Roderick Williams, Guildford Philharmonic Orchestra & Tom Higgins
The Solider
The Solider
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
George Butterworth
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
The cuckoo (11 Folk-songs from Sussex)
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
George Butterworth
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
With rue my heart is laden (Bredon Hill and other songs)
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
Ivor Gurney
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
The Penny Whistle; Scents (Lights Out)
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 22. Courage
Silent Noon (The House Of Life)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon (The House Of Life)
Silent Noon (The House Of Life)
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Schlummert ein (from Ich habe genug)
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
Magnificat: Quia fecit mihi magna
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
Franz Schubert
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
The Linden Tree (Winterreise D.911)
Sea Fever
John Ireland, Gerrard Williams, Roderick Williams, BBC Concert Orchestra & Martin Yates
Sea Fever
Sea Fever
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Roderick Williams
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Ave Verum Corpus Re-imagined
Let Nothing Trouble You
Roderick Williams
Let Nothing Trouble You
Let Nothing Trouble You
The Salley Gardens
Benjamin Britten
The Salley Gardens
The Salley Gardens
Songs of Travel - 'Whither must I wander'
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel - 'Whither must I wander'
Songs of Travel - 'Whither must I wander'
Let us garlands bring (Op.18): no.3; Fear no more the heat o' the sun
Gerald Finzi
Let us garlands bring (Op.18): no.3; Fear no more the heat o' the sun
Let us garlands bring (Op.18): no.3; Fear no more the heat o' the sun
Whither must I wander? (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Whither must I wander? (Songs of Travel)
Whither must I wander? (Songs of Travel)
Earth and air and rain, Op 15 (No 1, 'Summer schemes')
Gerald Finzi
Earth and air and rain, Op 15 (No 1, 'Summer schemes')
Earth and air and rain, Op 15 (No 1, 'Summer schemes')
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
George Butterworth
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Is my team ploughing? (6 Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad')
Songs before Sleep (No 6, There was an old woman)
Richard Rodney Bennett
Songs before Sleep (No 6, There was an old woman)
Songs before Sleep (No 6, There was an old woman)
Tom Bowling
Charles Dibdin
Tom Bowling
Tom Bowling
The Ash Grove
Traditional Welsh, Benjamin Britten, Roderick Williams & Iain Burnside
The Ash Grove
The Ash Grove
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
George Butterworth
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
Loveliest of Trees (A Shropshire Lad)
Wanderers Nachtlied
Franz Schubert
Wanderers Nachtlied
Wanderers Nachtlied
Schwanengesang (texts by Ludwig Rellstab)
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang (texts by Ludwig Rellstab)
Schwanengesang (texts by Ludwig Rellstab)
Schwanengesang (text by Heinrich Heine)
Franz Schubert
Schwanengesang (text by Heinrich Heine)
Schwanengesang (text by Heinrich Heine)
An die ferne Geliebte
Ludwig van Beethoven
An die ferne Geliebte
An die ferne Geliebte
Kindly do not smoke
Edward Elgar
Kindly do not smoke
Kindly do not smoke
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
Franz Schubert
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
The Hurdy Gurdy Man
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
Benjamin Britten
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
Linden Lea
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Linden Lea
Linden Lea
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
George Butterworth
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
Oh fair enough are sky and plain (Bredon Hill and other songs)
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 15. The Crow
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Franz Schubert
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Winterreise, Op. 89, D. 911 (Sung in English): No. 5. The Linden Tree
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Franz Schubert
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Winter Journey (Three Suns)
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Songs of Travel (The Infinite Shining Heavens)
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Songs of Travel (The Vagabond)
Winter Journey (Good Night)
Franz Schubert
Winter Journey (Good Night)
Winter Journey (Good Night)
I will make you brooches
George Butterworth
I will make you brooches
I will make you brooches
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L’enfance du Christ
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2019-02-15T23:26:42
15
Feb
2019
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2018-19: Sir Andrew Davis conducts L’enfance du Christ
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Mahler/Shostakovich
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-06-01T23:26:42
1
Jun
2019
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Mahler/Shostakovich
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Roderick Williams
Turner Sims Concert Hall, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
2
Apr
2019
Roderick Williams, Orchestra Of The Age Of Enlightenment, Sir Simon Rattle, Magdalena Kožená and Mark Padmore
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts a London Premiere by Raymond Yiu
Barbican, London
2018-04-13T23:26:42
13
Apr
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Sir Andrew Davis conducts a London Premiere by Raymond Yiu
Barbican, London
BBC Philharmonic - Manchester International Festival 2017: The World Was Once All Miracle-MIF
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2017-07-04T23:26:42
4
Jul
2017
BBC Philharmonic - Manchester International Festival 2017: The World Was Once All Miracle-MIF
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Petrushka
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
2017-02-10T23:26:42
10
Feb
2017
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Petrushka
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Petrushka
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2017-02-09T23:26:42
9
Feb
2017
BBC NOW 2016-17 Season: Petrushka
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
2017-01-14T23:26:42
14
Jan
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Hear and Now - Birtwistle’s The Last Supper
Glasgow City Halls
Roderick Williams Links
