VagabondNorwegian hard rock band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 1996
Vagabond
1993
Vagabond Biography (Wikipedia)
Vagabond was a Norwegian melodic hard rock band fronted by the guitar player Ronni Le Tekrø from TNT, with the singer Jørn Lande and keyboard player Dag Stokke.
They released two albums, Vagabond (1994) and A Huge Fan Of Life (1995).
