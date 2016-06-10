Black Grape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmtj.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f6d511c-0bcd-4926-b363-a98848f63edd
Black Grape Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Grape are a rock band from England, featuring former members of Happy Mondays and Ruthless Rap Assassins. Their musical style fuses funk and electronic rock with electronic programming and samples.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Grape Performances & Interviews
- 'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape recordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fw1m5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fw1m5.jpg2016-11-22T12:46:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by musician and singer-songwriter Shaun Ryder.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hc1bt
'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape record
- Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwxmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwxmv.jpg2015-05-21T15:55:00.000ZShaun looks ahead to hitting the road with Black Grape and the Happy Mondays this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwxpn
Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wright
Black Grape Tracks
Sort by
Kelly's Heroes
Black Grape
Kelly's Heroes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lgxjy.jpglink
Kelly's Heroes
Last played on
Reverend Black Grape
Black Grape
Reverend Black Grape
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Reverend Black Grape
Last played on
In The Name Of The Father
Black Grape
In The Name Of The Father
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw2d5.jpglink
In The Name Of The Father
Last played on
Pop Voodoo
Black Grape
Pop Voodoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Pop Voodoo
Last played on
Marbles
Black Grape
Marbles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Marbles
Last played on
Little Bob - Brixton Academy, London 1996
Black Grape
Little Bob - Brixton Academy, London 1996
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Little Bob - Brixton Academy, London 1996
My Old Man's A Postman - Brixton Academy, London 1996
Black Grape
My Old Man's A Postman - Brixton Academy, London 1996
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Kelly's Heroes - Brixton Academy, London 1996
Black Grape
Kelly's Heroes - Brixton Academy, London 1996
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Shake Well Before Openeing - Brixton Academy, London 1996
Black Grape
Shake Well Before Openeing - Brixton Academy, London 1996
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
England's Irie
Black Grape
England's Irie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
England's Irie
Performer
Last played on
I Wanna Be Like You
Black Grape
I Wanna Be Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
I Wanna Be Like You
Last played on
Money Burns
Black Grape
Money Burns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Money Burns
Last played on
Shame
Black Grape
Shame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Shame
Last played on
Losing Sleep
Black Grape
Losing Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Losing Sleep
Last played on
Nine Lives
Black Grape
Nine Lives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtj.jpglink
Nine Lives
Last played on
Latest Black Grape News
Black Grape Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist