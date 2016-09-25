Phillippe WynneBorn April 1941. Died July 1984
Phillippe Wynne
1941-04
Phillippe Wynne Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippé Wynne (aka Philippe Escalante Wynn; né Walker; April 3, 1941 – July 14, 1984) was an American singer. Best known for his role as a lead singer of The Spinners (a role he shared with fellow group members Bobby Smith, and Henry Fambrough). Wynne scored notable hits such as "How Could I Let You Get Away", "The Rubberband Man", and "One of a Kind (Love Affair)". After leaving The Spinners, Wynne never regained the same success, although he featured in hits by other artists such as "(Not Just) Knee Deep" by Funkadelic. Wynne died of a heart attack while performing at a nightclub.
Phillippe Wynne Tracks
All The Way
Phillippe Wynne
All The Way
All The Way
You Ain't Going Anywhere But Gone
Phillippe Wynne
You Ain't Going Anywhere But Gone
