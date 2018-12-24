Franz LachnerBorn 2 April 1803. Died 20 January 1890
Franz Lachner
1803-04-02
Franz Lachner Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Paul Lachner (2 April 1803 – 20 January 1890) was a German composer and conductor.
Franz Lachner Tracks
Wind Quintet No 2 in E flat major (4th mvt)
Wind Quintet No 2 in E flat major (4th mvt)
Wind Quintet No 2 in E flat major (4th mvt)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und Leben)
Der Schmied
Der Schmied
Der Schmied
Franz Lachner Links
