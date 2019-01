Bernd Glemser (born 1962, Dürbheim) is a German pianist. A student of Vitaly Margulis, in 1989 he became Germany's youngest piano professor at Saarbrücken's Musikhochschule.

He has recorded major pieces by Rachmaninoff, Prokofiev, Schumann, Scriabin, and Tchaikovsky as well as pieces by Liszt, Tausig, Godowsky and Busoni.

In 2003 Glemser was decorated with the Bundesverdienstkreuz.

His recording of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 was featured in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3.