Ex Hex is an American rock band formed in 2013. The band consists of Mary Timony, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris. Ex Hex released its first album, Rips, on October 7, 2014 on Merge Records. The band opened for Speedy Ortiz in Montreal in 2014. Ex Hex performed at Coachella 2016. The band takes its name from one of Timony's solo albums.