Arish Ahmad Khan (born January 24, 1977), better known by his stage name King Khan, is a Canadian musician. He is best known as the frontman of King Khan and the Shrines and for being one half of The King Khan & BBQ Show.
Born In 77
Run Doggy Run
A Tree Not a Leaf Am I
