Dave MustaineBorn 13 September 1961
Dave Mustaine
1961-09-13
Dave Mustaine Biography (Wikipedia)
David Scott Mustaine (born September 13, 1961) is an American guitarist, singer, songwriter, actor and author. He is best known as the co-founder, lead vocalist, guitarist and primary songwriter of the American heavy metal band Megadeth, as well as the original lead guitarist of the American band Metallica.
