Girls at Our Best!Formed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Girls at Our Best!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv93.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f5737cb-b72c-480e-8867-3c34f0fa2eba
Girls at Our Best! Biography (Wikipedia)
Girls at Our Best! were a British post-punk band, founded in Leeds, England in 1979 under the name The Butterflies. They had several UK Independent Singles Chart hits during their three-year existence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Girls at Our Best! Performances & Interviews
Girls at Our Best! Tracks
Sort by
China Blue (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
Girls at Our Best!
China Blue (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
China Blue (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
Last played on
This Train (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
Girls at Our Best!
This Train (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
This Train (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
Last played on
Getting Beautiful Gold Fast From Nowhere (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
Girls at Our Best!
Getting Beautiful Gold Fast From Nowhere (Radio 1 Session, 17 Feb 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
I'm Beautiful Now
Girls at Our Best!
I'm Beautiful Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
I'm Beautiful Now
Last played on
Fast Boyfriends
Girls at Our Best!
Fast Boyfriends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
Fast Boyfriends
Last played on
Getting Nowhere Fast
Girls at Our Best!
Getting Nowhere Fast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
Getting Nowhere Fast
Last played on
Politics!
Girls at Our Best!
Politics!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
Politics!
Last played on
Go For Gold
Girls at Our Best!
Go For Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
Go For Gold
Last played on
£600,000
Girls at Our Best!
£600,000
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
£600,000
Last played on
Warm Girls
Girls at Our Best!
Warm Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
Warm Girls
Last played on
She Flipped
Girls at Our Best!
She Flipped
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv93.jpglink
She Flipped
Last played on
Girls at Our Best! Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist