SiaAustralian singer-songwriter. Born 18 December 1975
Sia Biography (Wikipedia)
Sia Kate Isobelle Furler ( SEE-ə; born 18 December 1975) is an Australian singer, songwriter, record producer and music video director. She started her career as a singer in the acid jazz band Crisp in the mid-1990s in Adelaide. In 1997, when Crisp disbanded, she released her debut studio album titled OnlySee in Australia, but it did not sell well. She moved to London, England, and provided lead vocals for the British duo Zero 7.
In 2000, Sia released her second studio album, Healing Is Difficult, the following year, but was displeased with the promotion of the record. She released her next studio album, Colour the Small One, in 2004, but it struggled to connect with a mainstream audience. Sia relocated to New York City in 2005 and toured in the United States. Her fourth and fifth studio albums, Some People Have Real Problems and We Are Born, were released in 2008 and 2010, respectively. She took a hiatus from performing, during which she focused on songwriting for other artists, producing successful collaborations "Titanium" (with David Guetta), "Diamonds" (with Rihanna) and "Wild Ones" (with Flo Rida).
Sia Tracks
Sort by
Flames
Elastic Heart
Cheap Thrills
Chandelier
Titanium (feat. Sia)
Cheap Thrills (feat. Sean Paul)
Thunderclouds (feat. Sia & Diplo)
Little Man (Exemen Works Remix)
Santa's Coming For Us
Candy Cane Lane
Here I Am
Everyday is Christmas
Ho Ho Ho
