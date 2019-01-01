Aaron NevilleBorn 24 January 1941
Aaron Neville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmth.jpg
1941-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f53411b-ec29-4979-aa46-62786a2bb377
Aaron Neville Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron Joseph Neville (born January 24, 1941) is an American R&B and soul vocalist and musician. He has had four platinum albums and four Top 10 hits in the United States, including three that went to #1 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart. His debut single, from 1966, was #1 on the Soul chart for five weeks.
He has also recorded with his brothers Art, Charles and Cyril as The Neville Brothers and is the father of singer/keyboards player Ivan Neville. Of mixed African-American, Caucasian, and Native American (Choctaw) heritage, his music also features Cajun and Creole influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aaron Neville Performances & Interviews
Aaron Neville Tracks
Sort by
Don't Know Much (feat. Aaron Neville)
Linda Ronstadt
Don't Know Much (feat. Aaron Neville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
Don't Know Much (feat. Aaron Neville)
Last played on
Please Come Home For Christmas
Aaron Neville
Please Come Home For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Please Come Home For Christmas
Last played on
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Aaron Neville
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
Last played on
Crying in the Chapel
Aaron Neville
Crying in the Chapel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Crying in the Chapel
Last played on
Somewhere Somebody
Aaron Neville
Somewhere Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Somewhere Somebody
Last played on
All My Life (feat. Aaron Neville)
Linda Ronstadt
All My Life (feat. Aaron Neville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrn.jpglink
All My Life (feat. Aaron Neville)
Last played on
Crazy Love (feat. Robbie Robertson)
Aaron Neville
Crazy Love (feat. Robbie Robertson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Crazy Love (feat. Robbie Robertson)
Last played on
Hercules
Aaron Neville
Hercules
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Hercules
Last played on
Louisiana 1927
Aaron Neville
Louisiana 1927
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Louisiana 1927
Last played on
Tell It Like It Is
Aaron Neville
Tell It Like It Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Tell It Like It Is
Last played on
Ave Maria
Aaron Neville
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmth.jpglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Playlists featuring Aaron Neville
Aaron Neville Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist