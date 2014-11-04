Huang TzuChinese composer. Born 23 March 1904. Died 9 May 1938
Huang Tzu
1904-03-23
Huang Tzu Biography (Wikipedia)
Huang Tzu (simplified Chinese: 黄自; traditional Chinese: 黃自; pinyin: Huáng Zì; Wade–Giles: Huang Tzu; 23 March 1904 - 9 May 1938), courtesy name Jinwu (Chinese: 今吾; pinyin: Jīnwú; Wade–Giles: Chin-wu), was a Chinese musician of the early 20th century.
Plum Blossoms in the Snow
