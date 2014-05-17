Pee Wee ErwinBorn 30 May 1913. Died 20 June 1981
Pee Wee Erwin
1913-05-30
Pee Wee Erwin Biography (Wikipedia)
George Erwin, known as Pee Wee Erwin (May 30, 1913 in Falls City, Nebraska – June 20, 1981 in Teaneck, New Jersey), was an American jazz trumpeter.
Pee Wee Erwin Tracks
Stop, Look and Listen
Tommy Dorsey
Down South Camp Meeting
Chris Griffin, Bill De Pew, Dick Clark, Benny Goodman, Manny Klein, Pee Wee Erwin, Red Ballard, Murray McEachern, Hymie Shertzer, Art Rollini, Jess Stacy, Allan Reuss, Harry Goodman & Gene Krupa
Cakewalking Babies From Home
Mel Davis, Dick Hyman, Dick Hyman & Pee Wee Erwin
The Whistler and His Dog (4'52")
Pee Wee Erwin
