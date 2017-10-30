Justus KöhnckeBorn 1966
Justus Köhncke
1966
Justus Köhncke Biography (Wikipedia)
Justus Köhncke (born 1966 in Gießen) is a German techno producer and pop musician from Cologne.
Köhncke was a member of the house trio Whirlpool Productions, along with Hans Nieswandt and Eric D. Clark. Together, they had a number one hit in Italy in 1997 with their house track "From Disco to Disco". Since 1999, he has released tracks on the Cologne label Kompakt. In his music, he combines minimal techno with disco and Krautrock[citation needed] elements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Justus Köhncke Tracks
2 After 909
Justus Köhncke
2 After 909
2 After 909
Last played on
Timecode
Justus Köhncke
Timecode
Timecode
Last played on
Flitter Und Tand
Justus Köhncke
Flitter Und Tand
Flitter Und Tand
Last played on
Timecode (Original Mix)
Justus Köhncke
Timecode (Original Mix)
Timecode (Original Mix)
Last played on
Fussmachine
Justus Köhncke
Fussmachine
Fussmachine
Last played on
No Thanks For the Add
Justus Köhncke
No Thanks For the Add
No Thanks For the Add
Last played on
