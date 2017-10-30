Justus Köhncke (born 1966 in Gießen) is a German techno producer and pop musician from Cologne.

Köhncke was a member of the house trio Whirlpool Productions, along with Hans Nieswandt and Eric D. Clark. Together, they had a number one hit in Italy in 1997 with their house track "From Disco to Disco". Since 1999, he has released tracks on the Cologne label Kompakt. In his music, he combines minimal techno with disco and Krautrock[citation needed] elements.