Lester MelroseBorn 14 December 1891. Died 12 April 1968
1891-12-14
Lester Melrose (December 14, 1891 – April 12, 1968) was one of the first American producers of blues records.
Rising Sun Shine On
Big Bill Broonzy
Rising Sun Shine On
Rising Sun Shine On
