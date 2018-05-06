Suraj Jagan
Suraj Jagan (born May 11, 1967) is an Indian playback singer of Malayali origin. He is noted for the song Give Me Some Sunshine from the award-winning movie 3 Idiots. The song received the "Best Emerging Male Performer" award in the Max Stardust Award.[citation needed] Jagan's singing career began in 1990, and has included both solo work and as front man for the rock band Dream Out Loud. He has also worked in advertising jingle campaigns, Bollywood playback singing, acting in theatre productions and an acting role in the Bollywood film Rock On!! & "Hunterrr".
Hope Aur Hum
Give Me Some Sunshine
Dil Khol Ke Let's Rock
Baby When You Talk To Me
Dil Dhadakne Do
Dil Dhadakane Do (REQUEST EDIT)
Manzil (feat. Suraj Jagan)
Pankhida
Give Me Some
Unnai Kaanadhu Naan (Vishwaroopam)
Dum Laga
Jaa Chudail
Give Me Some Sunshine Feat. Sharman Joshi
Give Me Some Sunshine (3 idiots)
