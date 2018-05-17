Jackie & RoyFormed 1946. Disbanded 2 August 2002
Jackie & Roy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f490e88-b4c9-43eb-bd47-b3fb70b2d1d7
Jackie & Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie and Roy was an American jazz vocal team consisting of husband and wife singer Jackie Cain and singer / pianist Roy Kral. They sang together for 56 years and made almost 40 albums.
Kral's obituary in The New York Times said: "Their voices had similar ranges but were an octave apart, creating unusual harmonies."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie & Roy Tracks
Sort by
You Smell So Good
Jackie & Roy
You Smell So Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Smell So Good
Last played on
We Could Be Flying
Jackie & Roy
We Could Be Flying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Could Be Flying
Last played on
Stopping The Clock
Jackie & Roy
Stopping The Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stopping The Clock
Last played on
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Bill Holman Orchestra, Jackie & Roy & Roy Krall Orchestra
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Performer
Last played on
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Jackie & Roy
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
Last played on
Ever Loving Blues
Jackie & Roy
Ever Loving Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ever Loving Blues
Last played on
Cheerful Little Earful
Jackie & Roy
Cheerful Little Earful
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheerful Little Earful
Last played on
Two Peas In A Pod
Jackie & Roy
Two Peas In A Pod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Peas In A Pod
Last played on
Jackie & Roy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist