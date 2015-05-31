RevelationTraditional doom metal band from Maryland, U.S.A.. Formed May 1986
Revelation
1986-05
Revelation Biography (Wikipedia)
Revelation are a doom metal band from Maryland.
Revelation Tracks
We've Gotta Survive
Revelation
We've Gotta Survive
We've Gotta Survive
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Revelation, Hydra
The Zanzibar Club, Liverpool, UK
