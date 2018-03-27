Joe PassJazz guitarist. Born 13 January 1929. Died 23 May 1994
Joe Pass Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Pass (born Joseph Anthony Jacobi Passalaqua; January 13, 1929 – May 23, 1994) was an American jazz guitarist of Sicilian descent. He is considered one of the greatest jazz guitarists of the 20th century. He created possibilities for jazz guitar through his style of chord-melody, his knowledge of chord inversions and progressions, and his use of walking basslines and counterpoint during improvisation. Pass worked often with pianist Oscar Peterson and vocalist Ella Fitzgerald.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
How High The Moon
Joe Pass
Gee Baby Ain't I Good To You
Ella Fitzgerald
On A Clear Day
Joe Pass
The Bach Suite (Allegro)
Oscar Peterson
Round Midnight
Joe Pass
The Red Door
Joe Pass
It'S Only A Paper Moon
Stéphane Grappelli
I Didn'T Know What Time It Was
Roland Hanna, Joe Pass, Harold Jones & Sarah Vaughan
Just Friends
Joe Pass
Paco De Lucia
Joe Pass
(We Ain'T Got) No Special Thing
Count Basie
My Old Flame
Joe Pass
Cotton Tail
Duke Ellington
Aaron's Song
Joe Pass
Sweet Georgia Brown
Joe Pass
You Stepped Out Of A Dream
Joe Pass
Catch Me
Joe Pass
Love For Sale
Joe Pass
The Man I Love
Ella Fitzgerald
All The Things You Are
Joe Pass
Sweet Bossa
Joe Pass
Night And Day
Joe Pass
I Didn't Know What Time It Was
Sarah Vaughan
Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Joe Pass
Indian Summer
Joe Pass
But Beautiful
Joe Pass
Giant Steps
Joe Pass
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Oscar Peterson
Sunday In New York
Joe Pass
The Courtship
Benny Carter
Lullaby Of The Leaves
Joe Pass
THE FIVE O'CLOCK WHISTLE
N/A, Joe Pass, Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen & Oscar Peterson
Ain't Misbehavin'
Joe Pass
Django
Joe Pass
You To Me Are Everything
Joe Pass
Autumn Leaves
Sarah Vaughan
Here's That Rainy Day
Joe Pass
Have You Met Miss Jones
Joe Pass
Sweet Lorraine
Joe Pass
Ah Moore
Joe Pass
More
Joe Pass
Oh Lady Be Good
Joe Pass
In Your Own Sweet Way
Joe Pass
