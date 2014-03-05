Aldo ParisotBorn 30 September 1921. Died 29 December 2018
Aldo Parisot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1921-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f418b3a-39e3-4214-a32d-113704054c1f
Aldo Parisot Biography (Wikipedia)
Aldo Simoes Parisot (September 30, 1918 – December 29, 2018) was a Brazilian-born American cellist and cello teacher. He was first a member of the Juilliard School faculty, and then went on to serve as a music professor at the Yale School of Music for sixty years (1958 to July 2018).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aldo Parisot Tracks
Sort by
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc9.jpglink
Bachiana brasileira no. 5 vers. for soprano & cellos
Last played on
Back to artist