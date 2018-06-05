Emil SjögrenBorn 16 June 1853. Died 1 March 1918
Emil Sjögren
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1853-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f3f8b8a-b4f7-4a32-8b2e-53450020d4d5
Emil Sjögren Biography (Wikipedia)
Johan Gustav Emil Sjögren (16 June 1853, Stockholm – 1 March 1918, Knivsta) was a Swedish composer.
Born in Stockholm, Sjögren entered the Stockholm Conservatory at the age of seventeen and later continued his studies at the Berlin Conservatory.
From 1890, he served as the organist at the Saint John's Church in Stockholm until shortly before his death on 1 March 1918.
Sjögren is remembered best for his lieder and piano music. Other noteworthy works include three preludes and fugues for organ, five violin sonatas, as well as pieces for choir.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emil Sjögren Tracks
Sort by
Eroticon (Op.10): No.2 in D flat; No.3 in A flat for piano
Emil Sjögren
Eroticon (Op.10): No.2 in D flat; No.3 in A flat for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Eroticon (Op.10): No.2 in D flat; No.3 in A flat for piano
Last played on
Two Lyrical Pieces [1898]
Emil Sjögren
Two Lyrical Pieces [1898]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Lyrical Pieces [1898]
Last played on
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.58) in A major
Emil Sjögren
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.58) in A major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for cello and piano (Op.58) in A major
Last played on
Leh´n dein Wang Op.16/5
Emil Sjögren
Leh´n dein Wang Op.16/5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tzn4.jpglink
Leh´n dein Wang Op.16/5
Performer
Last played on
Du schaust mich an mit stummen Fragen
Emil Sjögren
Du schaust mich an mit stummen Fragen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Du schaust mich an mit stummen Fragen
Last played on
Emil Sjögren Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist