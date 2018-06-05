Johan Gustav Emil Sjögren (16 June 1853, Stockholm – 1 March 1918, Knivsta) was a Swedish composer.

Born in Stockholm, Sjögren entered the Stockholm Conservatory at the age of seventeen and later continued his studies at the Berlin Conservatory.

From 1890, he served as the organist at the Saint John's Church in Stockholm until shortly before his death on 1 March 1918.

Sjögren is remembered best for his lieder and piano music. Other noteworthy works include three preludes and fugues for organ, five violin sonatas, as well as pieces for choir.