Robert Maxwell (born Max Rosen; April 19, 1921 – February 7, 2012) was a harpist and songwriter, who wrote the music for two well-known songs: "Ebb Tide" and "Shangri-La" (originally a composition entitled "Fantasy for Harp"). He also wrote "Solfeggio", used in a repeated skit by entertainment television innovator Ernie Kovacs.

Maxwell was the father of modern dancer Carla Maxwell, artistic director of The Jose Limon Dance Company. He and his two brothers, Abe Rosen (1916-2007) and Myor Rosen (1917-2009), all played the harp professionally. Abe Rosen was known for his work playing in New York shows and Myor Rosen was the principal harpist for the New York Philharmonic for thirty years.