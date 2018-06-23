J. IvyBorn 3 March 1976
J. Ivy
1976-03-03
J. Ivy Biography (Wikipedia)
J. Ivy (born March 3, 1976 as James Ivy Richardson II) is an American performance poet, spoken word artist, recording artist, and author. He is a three-time HBO Def Poet and has earned a Grammy Award for his performance on Kanye West’s debut album The College Dropout. His full-length solo album, Here I Am, was released in late 2010 on his co-owned entertainment company Ivyous Entertainment.
J. Ivy Tracks
Never Let Me Down (feat. JAY-Z & J. Ivy)
Kanye West
Never Let Me Down (feat. JAY-Z & J. Ivy)
Never Let Me Down (feat. JAY-Z & J. Ivy)
Destination Hope
Maurice Brown, Chris Turner & J. Ivy
Destination Hope
Destination Hope
