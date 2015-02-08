R.I.O.German dance project; "Shine On", "Turn This Club Around", etc.. Formed 2007
R.I.O.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqznq.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f38efa1-ac38-4a24-8f22-1660a55fba40
R.I.O. Biography (Wikipedia)
R.I.O. is a German DJ-duo (formerly trio). The members are DJ Manian and Yann Peifer. Until 2012, Neal Dyer was part of the group. Their biggest hit was the song "Turn This Club Around", which charted in the top 5 in Germany and Austria and at number one in Switzerland.
R.I.O. Tracks
Go Hard (feat. Kozzie & Scrufizzer)
R.I.O.
Go Hard (feat. Kozzie & Scrufizzer)
Go Hard (feat. Kozzie & Scrufizzer)
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Lyrics, RJ, Slay, Saskilla, DJ Cameo, R.I.O. & TJ
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Moonwalker (Manchester Remix)
Manny Youngers (Feat. Napz, Sly, Rush, Stripez, 24K & Geko)
R.I.O.
Manny Youngers (Feat. Napz, Sly, Rush, Stripez, 24K & Geko)
Manny Youngers
R.I.O.
Manny Youngers
Narrow Roads
R.I.O.
Narrow Roads
