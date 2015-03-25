The City of Bath Male Choir is a male voice choir from Bath, Somerset. The choir came to national prominence in the UK when they came 5th in the Last Choir Standing competition run by BBC television, appearing live on BBC TV on three successive Saturday nights on prime time television during July and August 2008. They have sung with Aled Jones(twice), Jamie Cullum, Clare Teal, Alfie Boe and Rhiannon Lambert and on 11 December 2009, performed with Clive Anderson, Max Clifford, Rudolph Walker and Barrie Rutter for the Prostate Cancer Charity in St. John's Church, Westminster