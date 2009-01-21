Pedro the LionFormed 1995. Disbanded January 2006
Pedro the Lion
1995
Pedro the Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Pedro the Lion is an indie rock band from Seattle, Washington. David Bazan formed the band in 1995 and represented its main creative force, backed by a varying rotation of collaborating musicians. In 2006 Pedro the Lion was dissolved as Bazan went solo; Bazan reformed the band and resumed performing under the Pedro the Lion moniker in late 2017. Releasing four full-length albums and five EPs over 11 years, the band is known for its first person narrative lyrics with political and religious themes.
Pedro the Lion Tracks
Simple Economics
