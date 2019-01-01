Mike BattBorn 6 February 1949
Mike Batt
1949-02-06
Mike Batt Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Philip Batt, LVO (born 6 February 1949) is an English singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, director, conductor and former Deputy Chairman of the British Phonographic Industry. He is best known for creating The Wombles pop act, writing the chart-topping "Bright Eyes", and discovering Katie Melua. He has also conducted many of the world's great orchestras, including the London Symphony, Royal Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, Sydney Symphony and Stuttgart Philharmonic in both classical and pop recordings and performances.
