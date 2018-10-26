Mike BadgerBorn 18 March 1962
Mike Badger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2f338a80-cae4-40e8-a0f7-9b5468479e3a
Mike Badger Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Clifford Badger is an English singer-songwriter, artist and sculptor from Liverpool, England. Co-founder of The La's he went on to form alternative country/roots rockabilly band The Onset in 1988 and Mike Badger and The Shady Trio in 2010. In addition he is co-owner of Liverpool's independent Viper Label with Paul Hemmings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Badger Tracks
Sort by
Show Me A Sign
Mike Badger
Show Me A Sign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show Me A Sign
Last played on
Mike Badger Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist